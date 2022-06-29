Canada’s Bath plant converts to OneCem production

Lafarge Canada’s Bath cement plant, near Kingston, Ontario, is converting its entire production of general use cement to OneCem, the company’s low-carbon Portland limestone cement.
“At the Bath Plant, we are excited to increase our OneCem production and to provide our customers with this sustainable product, so that every project they build with our product can have a smaller carbon footprint,” said Bath cement plant manager, Ignacio Arroyo, in a statement.
Since 2011 Lafarge Canada, part of the Holcim group, has produced over 6Mt of OneCem.
Lafarge Canada’s Bath cement plant, near Kingston, Ontario, is converting its entire production of general use cement to OneCem, the company’s low-carbon Portland limestone cement.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email