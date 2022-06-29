Canada’s Bath plant converts to OneCem production

ICR Newsroom By 29 June 2022

Lafarge Canada’s Bath cement plant, near Kingston, Ontario, is converting its entire production of general use cement to OneCem, the company’s low-carbon Portland limestone cement.



“At the Bath Plant, we are excited to increase our OneCem production and to provide our customers with this sustainable product, so that every project they build with our product can have a smaller carbon footprint,” said Bath cement plant manager, Ignacio Arroyo, in a statement.



Since 2011 Lafarge Canada, part of the Holcim group, has produced over 6Mt of OneCem.

Published under