Italy’s cement output expands 3% in April

ICR Newsroom By 04 July 2022

Cement production in Italy advanced by three per cent in April 2022 when compared with the 2015 baseline index of 100, according to Federbeton, the country’s concrete association. On a YoY basis April and year to date (YtD) output declined by two and three per cent, respectively.



Cement prices increased seven percentage point when compared with March 2022 but when compared with the 2015 index, they were up 64 per cent.



Cement trade

Grey cement imports advanced 11 per cent YoY to 136,125t in March 2022 from 101,114t t in February 2022. In the YtD imports increased one per cent in March. In terms of the CIF value of imports, this increased to EUR9,058,000 in March 2022 from EUR7,305,000 in the previous month. Per tonne import CIF values declined from EUR72 to EUR67.



Grey cement exports remained stable YoY at 145,915t in March 2022 from 129,988t in February 2022. In the YtD, exports jumped 12 per cent in March 2022. The FOB value of these exports remained level at EUR12,745,00 in March 2022. FOB values per tonne advanced to EUR79 in March 2022 from EUR98 in February 2022.

