Colombian cement market expands 35% in May

ICR Newsroom By 05 July 2022

Grey cement dispatches in Colombia advance by 35.2 per cent to 1.104Mt in May 2022 from 0.816Mt in May 2021, according to the country’s statistics office, DANE. When compared with May 2019 the cement market expanded by 4.6 per cent from 1.055Mt. Bulk sales were up by 41.6 per cent and bagged sales advanced by 32.3 per cent.



Market growth was driven by ready-mix concrete companies, which increased their purchases by 51.2 per cent YoY. The retail sector and construction companies/contractors increased their off take by 31.7 and 33.4 per cent, respectively.



Domestic grey cement output surged by 42.1 per cent YoY to 1.251Mt in May 2022 when compared with May 2021, when production reached 0.88Mt. When compared with may 2019 the cement industry increased its production by 11.8 per cent from 1.119Mt.



January-May 2022

In the January-May 2022 period the country’s grey cement market expanded by 7.7 per cent YoY to 5.521Mt. Bulk sales increased by 14.5 per cent while bagged sales saw a 4.9 per cent uptick.



Sales to the ready-mix segment increased by 17.8 per cent and retail sales were up 5.1 per cent YoY in the 5M22. Deliveries to construction companies and contractors slipped by 1.9 per cent.



Grey cement production was up 11 per cent YoY to 5.938Mt in the 5M22.

