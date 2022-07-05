Morocco’s cement deliveries see 10% drop in June

ICR Newsroom By 05 July 2022

Cement deliveries by APC members in Morocco declined 9.8 per cent to 1,229,636t in June 2022 when compared with June 2021, when deliveries reached 1,363,579t, according to Ipsos.



Deliveries in the first six months of 2022 saw a drop of 4.7 per cent to 6,505,973t from 6,809,696t in the 6M21.



APC members are Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc, LafargeHolcim Maroc.

Published under