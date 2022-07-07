Holcim El Salvador starts Plants of Tomorrow technology at Maya plant

07 July 2022

Holcim El Salvador has been celebrating the opening of its state-of-the-art Maya cement plant.

The Maya plant upgrade is part of the group’s 'Plants of Tomorrow' programme, one of the largest roll-outs of Industry 4.0 in the building materials industry.

At Maya, the company is deploying innovative technologies for increased safety, efficiency and sustainability, including a remote plant control system, drones for kiln and tower inspections, mobile app to track production levels and a thermographic scanner to monitor kiln temperatures.

The Maya cement plant can now be remotely operated form the El Ronco cement plant. This solutions allows teams to monitor the processes at both plants from a single control room, ensuring uniformity and increasing efficiency, the company claims.



Alternative fuels are currently being processed at 6-8tph at the Maya plant.

