Holcim secures EU investment in CCUS projects

ICR Newsroom By 19 July 2022

Holcim has secured investment from the European Union Innovation Fund in its carbon capture, utlisation and storage (CCUS) projects in Germany and Poland. The funding will support Carbon2Business, part of the Westküste 100 project in Germany, where carbon is captured from the Lägerdorf cement plant before being converted into synthetic fuel. The EU is also investing in Holcim's Go4ECOPlanet project in Poland, which aims to capture CO2 from Holcim's site in Kujawy before storing it offshore in the North Sea. The aim is to make Kujawy a net zero plant by 2021, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires.

"Holcim is committed to leading our sector's decarbonisation. As the recipient of two grants to decarbonise cement, I am encouraged by this clear vote of confidence by the EU. I congratulate my teams for engineering such smart and scalable solutions and thank the EU for its shared interest in making them economically viable," said Miljan Gutovic, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Holcim.

The EU Innvoation Fund is one of the world's largest funding programmes for innovative low-carbon technologies. This year the fund is granting more than EUR1.8bn to 17 large-scale projects contributing to a low-carbon society.

