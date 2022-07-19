Vietnamese market sees 4% contraction in June

ICR Newsroom By 19 July 2022

Domestic cement dispatches in Vietnam slipped one per cent MoM and four per cent YoY to 5.590Mt in June 2022, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total VICEM deliveries delivered 1.922Mt – up four per cent YoY but down two per cent MoM, while other VNCA members supplied 1.373Mt, seeing their sales slip by four per cent YoY and one per cent MoM. Vietnam’s other cement companies reported stable sales of 2.295Mt, when compared with last month, but YoY sales were down nine per cent.



Total exports halved YoY and declined 14 per cent MoM to 1.376Mt. Cement exports fell 10 per cent YoY and four per cent MoM to 1.125Mt. Clinker exports were decimated by 91 per cent YoY and declined by 40 per cent MoM to 250,990t.



January-June 2022

In the January-June 2022 period Vietnamese cement demand remained stable at 31.996Mt when compared with the year-ago period.



VICEM dispatched 11.089Mt, up five per cent YoY, while other VNCA members and non-affiliated cement companies saw sales decline by four and two per cent, respectively, when compared with the 1H21. Other VNCA members delivered 7.701Mt while non-affiliated cement producers supplied 13.205Mt.



Exports declined 18 per cent YoY in the first half of 2022 to 17.053Mt. Of this total, clinker exports saw a 30 per cent drop YoY drop to 8.839Mt and cement exports remained stable at 8.214Mt.

