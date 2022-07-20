Iranian cement market remains stable

Cement demand in Iran reached 5.8Mt in June 2022, edging up slightly when compared with 5.78Mt of cement sold in June 2021.



Iranian cement plants produced 6.6Mt of clinker and 5.58Mt of cement in June 2022. Clinker output slipped by 2.2 per cent from 0.63Mt in June 2021 while cement output declined by 7.3 per cent YoY.



In addition to supplying the domestic market, they exported 0.93Mt of clinker, up 47.6 per cent YoY, and 0.36Mt of cement, which remained stable when compared with June 2021.

