Song Lam Cement exports 2.28Mt of cement in 1H22

ICR Newsroom By 27 July 2022

Vietnam-based Song Lam Cement JSC, part of the Vissai Group, exported 2.28Mt of cement in the first half of 2022, according to local media.



The Philippines was the largest off-taker of Song Lam cement, importing 713,000t. Other sizeable volumes were bought by China (640,000t) and the USA (628,500t). A further 101,000t was shipped to France and 5000t to Singapore.



In terms of production, Song Lam Cement produced 2.53Mt of clinker and 2.84Mt of cement in the 1H22. The company achieved 1H sales of 2.93Mt, which it dispatches mainly to the north central coast, central highlands and southern regions.



The company is also accelerating the construction of an international seaport cluster in Nghi Loc District in Nghe An province, according to Vietnam News Brief Service. The project represents a total investment of VNC1.1trn (US$47m).

Published under