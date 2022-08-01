Italy’s cement output down in May 2022

ICR Newsroom By 01 August 2022

Cement production declined by eight per cent in May 2022 when compared to May 2021, when compared with the 2015 base index, output increased to 104, according to Federbeton. The price of cement increased to 186 when compared with its 2015 base index. When compared with May 2022 the price rose by 49 per cent in May 2022.



Cement imports into Italy advanced by 23 per cent YoY to 157,924t in April 2022. In terms of CIF value, imports stood at EUR11.172m, or EUR71/t. In the first four months of 2022, total imports reached 501,336t, up seven per cent YoY.



Exports were down 25 per cent YoY to 108,413t in April 2022, representing a FOB value of EUR8.695m or EUR80/t. In the first four months of 2022, exports edged up two per cent YoY to 504,183t.

