FLSmidth to complete ThyssenKrupp Mining acquisition in August

12 August 2022

FLSmidth has announced that all conditions and requirements for the acquisition of thyssenkrupp’s Mining business (TK Mining) have been met. In accordance with the sale and purchase agreement, final closing of the transaction will take place on 31 August 2022.

All regulatory clearances have been obtained without imposition of any competition related remedies. The combination of FLSmidth and TK Mining will create a leading global mining technology and service provider with operations from pit-to-plant with a strong focus on productivity and sustainability.

FLSmidth Group CEO, Mikko Keto, commented: “Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in the history of FLSmidth. We are very excited to soon welcome our ~2000 new colleagues and TK Mining’s customers to FLSmidth. The completion of the acquisition contributes to FLSmidth’s strategic growth ambitions within Mining. Our combined company will offer customers a stronger, complementary value proposition, while creating significant aftermarket opportunities, driving value creation through compelling synergies and further strengthening our sustainability and digitalisation agenda”.

