Iran’s cement market expands by 34% in July 2022

ICR Newsroom By 22 August 2022

Iranian cement demand reached 5.36Mt in July 2022, according to the Iranian Cement Association. This represents a YoY increase of 34 per cent when compared with July 2022, when domestic dispatches were 4Mt.



In addition, cement producers exported 0.81Mt of clinker in July 2022, up from 0.3Mt in the year-ago period. However, cement exports declined to 0.34Mt in July 2022 from 0.41Mt in July 2021.



Total clinker output stood at 5.24Mt, up from 3.95Mt YoY, while cement production advanced from 4.38Mt in July 2021 to 5.6Mt in July 2022.











Published under