June sales in Chile down 16%

ICR Newsroom By 23 August 2022

Chile’s cement market contracted 16.4 per cent YoY as cement producers dispatched 297,514t of product in June 2022, according to the Chilean construction chamber, CChC. In June 2021 cement dispatches reached 355,851t.



In the first six months of 2022 domestic cement dispatches declined 8.1 per cent YoY to 1,972,730t. In the 6M21 dispatches stood at 2,145,846t.







Published under