June sales in Chile down 16%

Chile’s cement market contracted 16.4 per cent YoY as cement producers dispatched 297,514t of product in June 2022, according to the Chilean construction chamber, CChC. In June 2021 cement dispatches reached 355,851t.
In the first six months of 2022 domestic cement dispatches declined 8.1 per cent YoY to 1,972,730t. In the 6M21 dispatches stood at 2,145,846t.
Chile’s cement market contracted 16.4 per cent YoY as cement producers dispatched 297,514t of product in June 2022, according to the Chilean construction chamber, CChC. In June 2021 cement dispatches reached 355,851t.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email