July deliveries drop 30% in Morocco

By ICR Newsroom
24 August 2022


Cement deliveries by members of Morocco’s cement association, AFCP, declined by 29.8 per cent in July 2022 to 630,479t from 898,429t in July 2021, according to Ipsos. The data is the aggregate delivery volume of Asment Temera, Cements de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc.

In the first seven months of 2022, cement deliveries by APC members fell 7.4 per cent YoY to 7.137Mt from 7.708Mt in the 7M21.

