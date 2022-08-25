Holcim joins water coalitions

25 August 2022

Holcim has joined the 50L Home Coalition and the Water Resilience Coalition. Through the 50L Home Coalition, Holcim will expand its reach in addressing urban water crises around the world. As a member of the Water Resilience Coalition, Holcim will ensure its water-positive impact methodology aligns with the Coalition’s Net Positive Water Impact concept, then share its methodology for use by other companies.



Through these two memberships, Holcim will leverage the rigorous, science-based approach outlined by its Nature Policy which aims to provide a positive impact on both water and biodiversity.

Magali Anderson, Holcim's chief sustainability and innovation officer: “With sustainability at the heart of everything we do, I am pleased that we have joined the 50L Home Coalition and the Water Resilience Coalition to accelerate our impact. By partnering with like-minded organisations on water management we can make a bigger difference together. Such memberships really reinforce the spirit of our new Nature Policy, which plays a critical role in our vision to build progress for people and the planet.”

Mayor of Phoenix (AZ, USA) and Public Sector Co-chair of the 50L Home Coalition, Kate Gallego, said: “Holcim has been a leader in innovative design and brings creativity and expertise to the 50L Home Coalition, and we look forward to working together to create the next generation of sustainable building solutions.”

Launched in 2020 the 50L Home Coalition is a non-for-profit collaborative platform tackling water scarcity globally. It aims to make domestic water consumption less wasteful through a new generation of in-home solutions.

The Water Resilience Coalition is a CEO-led initiative launched in 2020 as part of the UN Global Compact CEO Water Mandate.

