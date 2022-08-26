Cement sales in Puerto Rico decline 16% in July

Puerto Rican cement sales fell 15.7 per cent YoY in July 2022 to 1.12m bags of 42.6kg, or 47,712t, according to the country’s Institute of Statistics. The drop represents the largest fall in the past seven months. Sales were down 2.9 per cent when compared with July 2019.



Cement production increased 21.3 per cent YoY in July 2022 to 739,000 bags, or 31,481t. While this represents the fourth consecutive month of advance, in the last three years output from domestic cement plants has declined.







