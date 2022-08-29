Cementos Concepción starts commissioning new plant

ICR Newsroom By 29 August 2022

Paraguay’s Cementos Concepción (CECON) has started commissioning its new 1.01Mta plant in Concepción, San Lázaro, by commencing crushing limestone to be used in the full production process. The works has a 430tph crusher.

"This start-up was completely successful, it is very important because officially the teams are ready and begin to work with real material with which the entire production chain of the plant begins," said Alexander Gonzalez, CeCon project manager.



The crushed limestone is transported by conveyor belt to the plant, where the rest of the equipment will undergo tests and be brought online. The kiln is expected to be ignited in October and by the end of October, the company expects to be producing cement, according to Mr Gonzalez.

