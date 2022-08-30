Vietnam’s cement consumption up 6% in July

Vietnam’s cement market expanded six per cent to 5,199,736t in July 2022 when compared with July 2021, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). VICEM sales advanced by eight per cent YoY to 1,750,212t while other VNCA-affiliated companies reported a 22 per cent hike in deliveries. Non-affiliated cement producers saw sales slip by three per cent to 2.18Mt YoY in July 2022.



Meanwhile, export sales were down 31 per cent YoY to 2,214,034t in July 2022. Of this total clinker sales dropped 79 per cent YoY to 681,714t while cement sales fell 21 per cent to 1,532,320t in July 2022.



January-July 2022

In the first seven months of 2022 cement demand remained stable at 37.198Mt when compared with the 7M21. VICEM sales increased five per cent to 12.843Mt. Sales by VNCA members in the 7M22 were down one per cent to 8.971Mt while sales by non-members edged down by two per cent to 15.385Mt when compared with the 7M21.



Total cement and clinker exports declined 20 per cent YoY to 19.267Mt in the January-July 2022 peri0d when compared with the previous year’s equivalent period. Clinker exports dropped 35 per cent YoY to 9.521Mt in the 7M22. However, cement exports showed a three per cent YoY uptick to 9.746Mt.

