Cement and concrete industry accelerates decarbonisation in Africa

ICR Newsroom By 05 September 2022

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) and the United Cities and Local Government of Africa (UCLG Africa) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Africa Climate Week 2002 in Gabon to increase collaboration in decarbonising Africa’s cement and concrete sectors and build sustainable and resilient cities and communities.



The MoU was signed by UCLG Africa’s Secretary General, Jean-Pierre Elong-Mbassi, and the GCCA’s Director Concrete and Sustainable Construction, Andrew Minson. The agreement, a key pillar of the GCCA’s 2050 Net Zero Roadmap, sets out how both parties will work together to strengthen stakeholder advocacy towards net zero and encourage local governments to take policy action towards decarbonisation targets.



Through the agreement the GCCA and UCLG Africa will work together towards building sustainable and resilient cities, with a focus on an initial first five pilot cities to scope out opportunities and challenges. The two parties will jointly organise events that strengthen advocacy for the involvement of local governments in decarbonisation.



The MoU also includes agreements on joint efforts to accelerate net zero across Africa and the cement and concrete industry. Both parties will aim to help make low carbon cement manufacturing investable in Africa, as well as stimulate demand for low-carbon concrete products and to cultivate a fruitful environment for circular and Net Zero manufacturing across Africa.



To reach these objectives, both parties will work to ensure African cities have more capacity to embrace innovative cement products and that these cities can be mobilised effectively to join the Net Zero by 2050 efforts. GCCA and UCLG Africa will also look to build stakeholder support for multi-level governance in urban planning and housing across Africa.



Thomas Guillot, GCCA CEO, said: “As the world faces an unprecedented climate crisis, the need to accelerate decarbonisation efforts becomes clearer with each day. Last year our industry made a milestone net zero global commitment to reduce our carbon footprint to zero by 2050. Crucial to this commitment is supporting and driving change across the African continent. Our MoU, signed today with UCLG Africa at Africa Climate Week, marks an important next step in tailoring efforts to ensure a greener concrete future.”



Mr Elong-Mbassi said: “With the ever-growing need for greener construction methods, we’re excited to enter this agreement with the GCCA to accelerate action towards a decarbonised cement and concrete industry. Through this collaboration we will be able to align the actions and ambitions of local government with industry to create demand for low carbon concrete and maintain our path to net zero by 2050.”







