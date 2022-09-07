CemNet.com » Cement News » Chile cement deliveries contract 24% in July

Chile cement deliveries contract 24% in July

By ICR Newsroom
07 September 2022


Chilean cement dispatches declined 23.6 per cent YoY in July 2022 to 276,554t when compared with July 2021 when 361,956t were dispatched, according to the Chilean construction chamber, CChC.

In the first seven months of 2022, deliveries were down 10.3 per cent YoY to 2,249,284t from 2,507,802t reported in the 7M21.

