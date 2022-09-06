Colombia’s cement consumption slips in July

Cement demand in Colombia slipped by 0.6 per cent YoY in July 2022 to 1.125Mt from 1.132Mt in July 2021, reports the country’s statistics office, DANE. When compared with 2019 pre-COVID shipments edged up by one per cent from 1.113Mt.



Bulk sales increased 2.8 per cent YoY while bagged cement sales contracted 2.2 per cent YoY in July 2022. While ready-mix concrete companies increased their take-off by 8.2 per cent YoY, construction and contractors reduced theirs by 10.7 per cent YoY. Sales to the retail sector decreased by 2.1 per cent YoY.



Grey cement production by Colombian producers remained stable YoY at 1.202Mt in July 2022. When compared with July 2019 output from the country’s cement plants increased by 7.5 per cent from 1.118Mt.



January-July 2022

In the first seven months of 2022 domestic cement consumption increased by 5.9 per cent YoY to 7.762Mt from 7.33Mt in the 7M21.



Sales of bulk cement advanced 12.7 per cent YoY in the 7M22 while sales of bagged cement saw a three per cent YoY pick-up. The trend reflects the growth in the ready-mix concrete segment, which expanded by 20.7 per cent YoY, sufficient to offset a 2.2 per cent contraction in sales to construction companies and contractors. The retail segment increased its take-off by three per cent YoY.



Cement production advanced by 8.7 per cent to 8.374Mt in the January-July 2022 period when compared with 7.701Mt in the 7M21.

