Holcim closes Brazilian deal

ICR Newsroom By 07 September 2022

Holcim has closed the sale of its business in Brazil to CSN (Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional) for an enterprise value of US$1.025bn. The deal was closed following approvals from Brazilian authorities. This transaction includes Holcim’s five integrated cement plants, four grinding stations, six aggregates sites and 19 ready-mix concrete facilities.



Latin America remains a core strategic growth region for Holcim, according to the group. In the first half of 2022 Holcim completed a new cement production line in El Salvador and significantly expanded its aggregates operations in El Salvador, Ecuador and Colombia. The company also continued to expand its Disensa retail network across the region with over 2000 stores in eight countries.

