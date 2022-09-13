Howden appoints market director for carbon capture

13 September 2022

Howden has appointed Mark Courtney as global market director of carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS). In his new role, Mr Courtney will provide leadership and vision to develop Howden’s CCUS offering, developing and managing key partnerships to support pilot and commercial CCUS projects. The prime focus will be enabling customers’ vital processes using the company’s full product range, customised to specific project requirements.

Howden’s CCUS offering will support the cement sector with its energy transition goals. The company’s long-term involvement in CCUS projects and fundamental CCUS research, combined with its existing technology portfolio and strong relationships across industries looking towards carbon capture solutions, uniquely positions it to support its customers at all stages of the CCUS value chain.

Mr Courtney joined the business in 2010 and has held senior sales positions in Howden’s Americas business, including director of sales for PCOG, and North American industrial and power sales team leader for the aftermarket. He has driven multiple domestic and international projects within the oil and gas market, and has a deep knowledge of product application, delivering value solutions to Howden’s customers. Prior to Howden, he held North American sales management and product line management roles at ITT Enidine Inc.

