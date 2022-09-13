Puerto Rican cement sales advance 6% in August

ICR Newsroom By 13 September 2022

Cement sales in Puerto Rico reached 1.33m bags, or 56,711t, in August 2022. This represents an increase of 5.5 per cent YoY and of 18.8 per cent when compared with August 2019, according to Sin Comillas.



Cement output expanded 34.9 per cent YoY to 33,643t in August 2022, up 34.9 per cent YoY. It is the fifth consecutive monthly increase and the largest in three months.

Published under