August cement sales up 10% YoY in Saudi Arabia

ICR Newsroom By 13 September 2022

Cement sales in Saudi Arabia advanced by 10 per cent YoY in August 2022, according to a report by brokerage house Aljazira Capital. Sales last month reached 4.38Mt marking a 19.2 per cent improvement on the previous month.Cement exports grew by 34 per cent YoY in August to 788,000t, compared to 588,000t in August 2021.

The highest sales increases were reported by Yamama Cement Co, which saw a YoY increase of 64 per cent, and Arabian Cement Co, which recorded a 29.5 per cent advance over the same period. Meanwhile, Northern Cement Co and Eastern Cement Co saw sales contract by 26.7 per cent and 23.4 per cent YoY, respectively, in August.

Clinker inventories in the kingdom in August were up 5.2 per cent YoY at 35.8Mt but were down 0.5 per cent MoM. According to Zawya, the utilisation rate in August this year stood at 68.1 per cent, up slightly on the 67.5 per cent seen in the same month a year earlier.

