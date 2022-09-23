Votorantim Cimentos Maroc signs JV for industrial waste pre-treatment platform

23 September 2022

Votorantim Cimentos Maroc and Veolia Group have signed a joint venture shareholding agreement for the implementation of an industrial waste pre-treatment platform.



This action is part of Votorantim Cimentos Maroc’s efforts to decarbonise the sector, aligned with United Nations commitments that align with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.



This platform will allow the African cement producer to reduce energy-related CO 2 emissions by maximising the recovery and co-treatment of waste from other industries or processes as a replacement for fossil fuels.

Votorantim Cimentos Maroc owns cement and concrete producer Asment de Temara and aggregate supplier Grabemaro in Morocco.



