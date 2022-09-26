Iran’s cement market expands 17% in August

ICR Newsroom By 26 September 2022

Iranian cement demand increased 16.6 per cent to 4.98Mt in August 2022 from 4.27Mt in August 2021, according to the Iranian Cement Association.



Domestic cement output picked up by 2.7 per cent YoY from 4.79Mt to 4.92Mt while clinker output increased 10.6 per cent YoY from 5.08Mt to 5.62Mt in August 2022.



Iran exported 0.79Mt of clinker in August 2022, up 79.5 per cent from 0.44Mt in August 2021. When compared with the year-ago period cement exports slipped by 6.3 per cent from 0.32Mt to 0.3Mt.

Published under