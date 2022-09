Sagar Cements' Bayyavaram plant scoops energy awards

ICR Newsroom By 28 September 2022

Sagar Cements’ Bayyavaram grinding plant has been recognised as an Excellent Energy Efficient Unit by the Confederation of Indian Industry at this year’s Energy Management Excellence Awards. The facility also scooped the confederation’s GreenCo Star Performer Award.

The 1.5Mta plant, located in Andhra Pradesh, has 120kW solar power installed, along with 8.30MW hydropower and 8.42MW captive power. The unit mainly serves the markets of Vizag, Srikakulam and South Odisha.

Published under