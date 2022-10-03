Kingsblue and Haver & Boecker announce plant management platform partnership

03 October 2022

Kingsblue and Haver & Boecker will be partnering up and providing an integrated experience for clients using Kingsblue’s Plant Management Platform (PMP).

As a leading provider of digitalisation software applications for streamlined plant and spare parts management, Kingsblue work hard at creating a product that is the perfect addition to every operator’s digital tool box.

Haver & Boecker is known for their strength in machinery and high technology equipment. With Haver & Boecker, Kingsblue has found a partner who understands and keeps pace with the needs of an ever-smarter industry.

Through our collaboration, Haver & Boecker solutions can now be easily accessed via Kingsblue’s PMP. This empowers staff by handing them an increasingly powerful tool. It also helps businesses remain competitive and follow a long-term digitalisation strategy, claims Kingsblue.

