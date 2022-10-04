Italy’s cement output contracts 13% in July

ICR Newsroom By 04 October 2022

Cement production in Italy fell by 13 per cent YoY in July 2021, according to the country’s construction chamber, Federbeton. When compared with the 2015 base index production the value increased from 94 in June 2022 to 100 in July. The price index (2015 = 100) recovered from 184 in June to 190 in July, but when compared with July 2021, prices saw a 53 per cent increase.



Grey cement imports into Italy advanced by 10 per cent YoY to 148,116t in July 2022. In terms of CIF value, imports stood at EUR11.384m, or EUR77/t, up from June. In the first seven months of 2022, total imports increased eight per cent YoY.



Grey cement exports declined 24 per cent YoY to 114,056t in July 2022, representing a FOB value of EUR9.886m or EUR87/t, an improvement on June. In the first seven months of 2022, exports slipped one per cent YoY.

