Votorantim adopts new logo and rebrands

05 October 2022

Votorantim Cimentos is introducing its new corporate brand that aims to be more contemporary and representative of the diversity of its people, products and businesses, combining tradition, innovation and a vision of the future.

The new visual identity seeks to connect the company's strategic objectives and sustainability commitments with the process of transformation and growth in different segments and activities. Votorantim Cimentos is a global company, currently present in 11 countries where it offers products and services in the construction, agribusiness, waste management, circular economy and logistics markets.

"Votorantim Cimentos is on a journey of evolution and transformation. We redefined our strategy, revised our culture, grew, expanded. This long-term vision opens new paths and new areas of activity through the development of products and services to meet the needs of society. We want to create changes while remembering our history - hence the need to translate all this into a new brand, which communicates everything we do, from ground level to the highest point in a city," said Geraldo Magella, global head of corporate communications and branding at Votorantim Cimentos.

The Votorantim Cimentos rebranding project was led by FutureBrand São Paulo, Brazil. The new shape of the brand’s 'V' honours the company’s legacy and introduces a new perspective that simulates a movement toward the future. By combining new colours with new graphics and fonts, the new visual identity reflects the company’s solidity and flexibility.

André Matias, partner and director of FutureBrand São Paulo, said, "This rebranding process puts the company in a position to meet the complexity and challenges that lie ahead. It reflects the tradition and strength of Votorantim Cimentos with a focus on innovation and the future," he added.

