Heidelberg Materials submits CO2 reduction targets to SBTi

13 October 2022

Heidelberg Materials has reconfirmed its 2030 carbon reduction targets, submitting them to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for validation in line with the recently announced 1.5°C scenario. Heidelberg Materials has actively contributed to the development of the new 1.5°C framework and, in 2019 was the first company in the cement sector to have its then targets endorsed by the SBTi.

“We have been actively supporting SBTi’s efforts to develop a 1.5°C roadmap and impactful criteria for the cement industry,” said Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board. “With the industry's most ambitious CO 2 reduction targets and a steadily growing portfolio of CCUS projects, we are eager to continue leading the way.”

In May 2022 Heidelberg Materials established the most challenging scope 1 carbon reduction target in the cement sector globally, aiming to reduce specific net CO 2 emissions to 400kg/t of cementitious material by 2030. On top of accelerated conventional CO 2 reduction measures, the company has already launched eight CCUS projects.

“We welcome the SBTi’s new Cement Science Based Target Setting Guidance,” said Dr Nicola Kimm, chief sustainability officer and member of the Managing Board. “It is critical for the building materials sector to drive decarbonisation in line with scientific evidence – and the new framework is a useful tool to increase transparency. We have now submitted all required information on our scope 1, 2, and 3 near-term reduction targets and look forward to receiving positive feedback from the SBTi.”

