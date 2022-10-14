Argentina’s cement consumption up 9% in September

ICR Newsroom By 14 October 2022

Argentina’s cement market expanded 9.2 per cent YoY but contracted 1.1 per cent MoM to 1,212,814t in September 2022, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP.



Domestic producers manufactured 1,217,796t of cement, up 8.6 per cent YoY but down 1.1 per cent MoM. Of this total, 4982t were exported, representing a 53.2 per cent drop from September 2021 when the country exported 10,653t. When compared with August 2022, there was an uptick of 6.4 per cent. There were no imports.



January-September 2022

In the first nine months of 2022 domestic demand increased by 11.2 per cent to 9.68Mt when compared with the 9M21 when 8.702Mt was sold.



Production from local producers increased by 11 per cent YoY to 9.753Mt. This includes 72,343t of exports, which saw a decrease of 16.2 per cent when compared with 86,286t exported in September 2021.

Published under