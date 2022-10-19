August dispatches in Chile fall 19%

ICR Newsroom By 19 October 2022

Cement deliveries in Chile saw a 19.4 per cent drop in August 2022 to 299,855t, compared to 371,947t in August 2021, according to the Chilean Chamber of Construction (CChC).



In the first eight months of 2022, dispatches were down 11.5 per cent YoY to 2,549,139t versus 2,879,749t in the 8M21.

