Morocco sees deliveries decline 16% in September

ICR Newsroom By 18 October 2022

Members of Morocco’s cement association, APC, have seen their total cement deliveries decrease by 15.8 per cent to 1,174,683t in September 2022, according to IPSOS data. In September 2021 deliveries reached 1,395,542t.



In the January-September 2022 deliveries declined by 8.3 per cent YoY to 9.383Mt from 10.237Mt in the 9M21.



APC members supplying delivery data include Asment de Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc.







