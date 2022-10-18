Morocco sees deliveries decline 16% in September

Members of Morocco’s cement association, APC, have seen their total cement deliveries decrease by 15.8 per cent to 1,174,683t in September 2022, according to IPSOS data. In September 2021 deliveries reached 1,395,542t.
In the January-September 2022 deliveries declined by 8.3 per cent YoY to 9.383Mt from 10.237Mt in the 9M21.
APC members supplying delivery data include Asment de Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc.
Members of Morocco’s cement association, APC, have seen their total cement deliveries decrease by 15.8 per cent to 1,174,683t in September 2022, according to IPSOS data. In September 2021 deliveries reached 1,395,542t.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email