GCCA and ACI join forces to promote concrete sustainability

ICR Newsroom By 25 October 2022

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) and the American Concrete Institute (ACI) have signed an International Partnership Agreement (IPA) to develop and disseminate information on concrete, concrete structures, and concrete sustainability.



GCCA is the key driver of sustainability in the cement and concrete industry, working towards the goal of carbon neutral concrete. Representing 80 per cent of global production outside of China, as well as key Chinese producers such as CNBM, the GCCA launched its 2050 Net Zero Roadmap in 2021, outlining the levers, milestones, and pathways to achieve a decarbonised industry. This includes new technologies, innovations, and importantly - improving efficiency in design and construction. Here, the contribution of design and construction professionals to delivering carbon reductions through concrete projects is crucial. This partnership will support dissemination of best practices to enable specification of sustainable concrete and design of lower carbon concrete elements and structures.



The agreement with the GCCA is part of ACI’s strategic plan to promote concrete sustainability and the use of ACI's concrete knowledge to assist concrete industry professionals globally to manage increasing requirements for the design of concrete structures. In addition, ACI recently launched NEU: An ACI Center of Excellence for Carbon Neutral Concrete. NEU’s members include designers, contractors, material suppliers, as well as consumers and owners of concrete structures. NEU aims to collaborate globally to drive research, education, awareness, and adoption of carbon neutral materials and technologies in the industry, to reach the goal shared with the GCCA – Carbon Neutral Concrete.

