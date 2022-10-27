Fiona sends Puerto Rican cement sales down

ICR Newsroom By 27 October 2022

Hurricane Fiona has sent Puerto Rican cement sales in a downward spiral as sales in September 2022 dropped by 21.1 per cent YoY to 986,000 bags of 94lb, or 42,041t, the largest fall since 2020, according to Sin Comillas.



Domestic cement production declined 17.5 per cent YoY to 509,900 bags, or 21,741t in September 2022. The decrease represents the first fall in six months.

