Iranian cement market notes 1% growth

By ICR Newsroom
27 October 2022


Iran’s cement consumption saw a 1.2 per cent uptick YoY to 5.79Mt in September 2022 from 5.72Mt, according to the Iranian Cement Association.

Cement production reached 5.92Mt, down 1.5 per cent YoY when compared with 6.01Mt in September 2021, while clinker output declined 3.2 per cent to 6.61Mt from 6.83Mt in September 2021.

The country’s cement producers exported 0.375Mt of cement and 0.874Mt of clinker in September 2022. When compared with September 2021, cement exports dropped 57.9 per cent from 0.89Mt while clinker exports more than doubled from 0.4Mt over the same period.

