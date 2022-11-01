Vietnamese cement market expands 25% in September

Total cement dispatches in Vietnam surged by 25 per cent YoY to 4,631,353t in September 2022, according to data published by the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA).



Of this total, VICEM sales were up 30 per cent YoY to 1,598,940t while other VNCA-affiliated cement companies reported a 59 per cent surge to 1,132,413t in September 2022 when compared with September 2021. Other cement producers in Vietnam saw dispatches rise more modestly at nine per cent YoY to 1.9Mt.



The cement association also reported a 33 per cent YoY advance in total exports to 1,746,094t in September 2022. Clinker exports were up 15 per cent YoY to 769,400t while cement exports increased by 25 per cent YoY to 976,694t.



January-September 2022

In the January-September 2022 period total cement sales edged up by five per cent to 46.534Mt, said VNCA. VICEM sales increased by 10 per cent YoY to 15.997Mt. Other VNCA-affiliated companies reported an eight per cent advance in sales to 11.282Mt while non-affiliated cement producers saw a one per cent uptick to 19.255Mt.



Cement and clinker exports from Vietnam fell by 28 per cent YoY to 24.253Mt with the larger change seen in clinker exports as 11.847Mt was exported, down 45 per cent YoY. Cement exports edged up by two per cent YoY to 12,406Mt.







