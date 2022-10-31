Vietnam cement demand advances 37% in August

Cement consumption in Vietnam increased by 37 per cent YoY in August 2022, according to data published by the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA).



VICEM sales improved by 39 per cent YoY to 1,555,599t in August, while VNCA-affiliated companies saw their combined sales surge by 68 per cent YoY to 10,150,041t. Vietnam’s other cement companies improved their dispatches by 23 per cent YoY to 1.97Mt.



Meanwhile, total cement and clinker exports saw a 23 per cent contraction to 3,239,771t in August 2022 when compared with the previous year’s equivalent period. Of this total, clinker exports reached 1,556,843t, down 63 per cent, and cement exports declined by 42 per cent YoY to 1,682,928t in August 2022.



January-August 2022

In the January-August 2022 period, total cement sales in Vietnam saw a four per cent uptick to 41.903Mt. VICEM dispatches 14.398Mt, up eight per cent YoY while other VNCA-affiliated companies recorded growth in line with average domestic market growth to 10.15Mt. Sales of other cement producers in Vietnam remained stable YoY at 17.355Mt.



Total exports declined by 20 per cent YoY with overseas clinker shipments down by 37 per cent YoY to 11.078Mt. However, cement exports advanced by six per cent YoY to 11.429Mt.







