The India Cements Ltd sees 8% advance in revenue

The India Cements Ltd has reported consolidated revenue from operations of INR13,270m (US$161.5m) in the quarter ended 30 September 2022, compared to INR12,340m in the same period a year earlier, an increase of 7.5 per cent YoY. Profit over the same period fell from a gain of INR320m to a loss of INR1210m, reports Dow Jones Newswires. Basic earnings per share came in at -INR3.62 versus INR0.87 in the quarter ended 30 September 2021. Power and fuel costs over the same timeframe jumped from INR3590m to INR6080m.



For the half year ended 30 September 2022, revenue from operations stood at INR28,410m, up from INR22,800m in the same period a year earlier. Profit over the same timeframe fell from a gain of INR790m to a loss of INR370m. Power and fuels costs for the six-month period year advanced from INR6680m to INR12,390m. Basic earnings per share declined from INR2.47 to a loss of INR0.88.

