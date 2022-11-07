Colombian cement market expands 2% in September

Cement dispatches in Colombia increased 2.1 per cent YoY to 1.188Mt in September 2022 when compared with September 2021, when 1.164Mt of cement were dispatched, according to the country’s statistics agency, DANE. When compared with September 2019, dispatches increased 10.2 per cent.



Of this total, bulk sales were up 9.3 per cent while bagged cement sales posted a 1.3 per cent decline. Dispatches to ready-mix concrete suppliers increased 14.9 per cent but construction companies and contractors reduced their off-take by 3.8 per cent YoY in September 2022. Retail sector sales were down 1.9 per cent YoY.



Production from domestic cement manufacturers in September 2022 reached 1.28Mt, up 4.1 per cent YoY from 1.229Mt in September 2021. When compared with September 2019, output increased 17 per cent.



January-September 2022

In the January-September 2022 period, cement dispatches saw a 5.7 per cent uptick to 10.14Mt from 9.59Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year.



Sales of bulk and bagged cement were up by 12.5 and 2.9 per cent, respectively, over the first 10 months of 2022 when compared with the 10M21. Ready-mix concrete companies increased their off-take by 20.4 per cent while sales to the construction companies and contractors was down 2.2 per cent YoY. Sales to the retail sector edged up 2.7 per cent YoY in the 10M22.



Domestic production increased 7.9 per cent YoY to 10.888Mt in the 9M22 from 10.094Mt in the 9M21.

