Chile’s cement demand falls 13% in September

ICR Newsroom By 15 November 2022

Cement consumption in Chile declined by 12.5 per cent YoY to 292,714t in September 2022 from 334,603t in the year-ago period, according to the CChC, the Chilean construction chamber.



In the January-September 2022, demand contracted by 11.6 per cent to 2,841,853t from 3,214,352t in the 9M21.

Published under