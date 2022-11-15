Chile’s cement demand falls 13% in September

Cement consumption in Chile declined by 12.5 per cent YoY to 292,714t in September 2022 from 334,603t in the year-ago period, according to the CChC, the Chilean construction chamber.
In the January-September 2022, demand contracted by 11.6 per cent to 2,841,853t from 3,214,352t in the 9M21.
