Vietnam market expands 5% in October

ICR Newsroom By 25 November 2022

Cement sales in Vietnam saw a five per cent increase to 5,376,495t in October 2022 when compared with October 2021, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA).



Of this total VICEM reported a four per cent uptick YoY to 1,805,791t while other VNCA members increased their deliveries at the same rate to 1,200,704t. Vietnam’s other producers saw a five per cent advance YoY to 2,370,000t in October 2022.



However, exports halved to 2,106,653t in October 2022 when compared with October 2021. Clinker exports were at 20 per cent of their year-ago level, reaching 859,299t. Cement exports dropped by 57 per cent YoY to 1,247,354t.



January-October 2022

Domestic deliveries in Vietnam advanced by five per cent YoY to 51.911Mt in the January-October 2022 period. VICEM improved its deliveries by nine per cent YoY to 17.803Mt while other VNCA-affiliated companies reported a seven per cent increase to 12.483Mt in the 10M22 when compared with the 10M21. Other, non-affiliated cement producers saw sales edge up by one per cent YoY to 21.615Mt in the 10M22.



Exports in the January-October 2022 were down 30 per cent YoY to 26.36Mt. The two per cent increase in cement exports to 13.653Mt in the 10M22 was insufficient to offset the 48 per cent drop in clinker exports to 12.706Mt.

