Yutong and SCG Cement Group sign MoU

29 November 2022

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Thailand’s first 5G+ autonomous driving smart green mine project has been signed between Chinese vehicle company, Yutong Mining Equipment, and SCG Cement of Thailand.

The signing of the first green smart mine project in southeast Asia is an important achievement for Yutong Mining Equipment in the overseas market. Under the terms of the MoU, Yutong Mining Equipment will provide high-quality products and strong service support, joining hands with four other leading enterprises in their respective fields to boost the development of local green smart mines and contribute to the protection of the green planet.

Since its establishment 109 years ago, SCG Group has been committed to business diversification based on the principle of sustainable development, and has adopted innovation as the core strategy to fulfil its social responsibility of low-carbon and green development. The signing ceremony marks a new chapter in the development of green smart mines in Thailand.

The ceremony was joined on-line by Mr Yu Zhiqiang, CEO of Yutong Mining Equipment, Mr Roongrote Rangsiyopash, president and CEO of SCG Group of Thailand, Mr Somchai Lertsutiwong, CEO of AIS Group of Thailand, Mr Liao Qian, president of Huawei operator in Thailand, and Mr Chen Long, CEO of Waytous. Mr Jiang Biao, academician of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences and director of CAS Innovation Cooperation Center Bangkok, was invited to attend the ceremony to witness the successful conclusion of the ceremony.

As the SCG Group representative at the ceremony said, “This is a good opportunity for five enterprises with high reputation in their respective fields to create synergy, share expertise and jointly achieve a common goal, namely, green economy. The smart green mine solution is not only about an individual case of maximising productivity through technology, but also the transformation of industrial structure, which affects both SCG and other industries nationwide.”





