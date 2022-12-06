WBA claims few science-based biodiversity assessments are carried out

The World Benchmarking Alliance’s (WBA) new Nature Benchmark has analysed around 400 companies on their operations impact on nature and biodiversity, including many from the construction and mining sector.

The top 10 construction material companies have been ranked 1-10 for their reduced impact on nature and biodiversity: 1. Holcim, 2. CEMEX, 3. Siam Cement Group, 4. Owens Corning, 5. CRH, 6. Cementos Argos, 7. Heidelberg Materials, 8. Saint-Gobain, 9. Asia Cement Corp, 10. Boral.

The report looks at eight sectors with a particularly significant impact on nature: metals and mining, construction and engineering, construction materials and supplies;, containers and packaging, pharma and biotech, tyres and rubber, apparel and footwear, and chemicals.

Only five per cent of companies analysed have carried out a science-based assessment to show how their operations impact nature and biodiversity, while in stark contrast, 50 per cent of companies assessed are taking action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, net zero will not be possible without protecting forests, water sources, biodiversity, and air quality. Rapid action to protect nature and halt biodiversity loss is essential for every business, claims the WBA.

Nature is currently a significant blind-spot, with 97 per cent of companies in the Benchmark yet to commit to a nature-positive trajectory by 2030. Less than one per cent of companies know how much their operations depend on nature.

Harnessing the knowledge and insights of local communities and indigenous peoples within nature-related business operations is critical, as they can maximise proven practices to ensure effective ecosystem protection. Despite this, fewer than 13 per cent of companies have a clear commitment to adhere to indigenous peoples’ rights, says WBA.

The Benchmark’s official presentation is set to take place at COP15, the UN’s 2022 Montreal Biodiversity Conference.

