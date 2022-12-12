GCCA welcomes three new member companies

12 December 2022

Three more companies have joined the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), PT Souls Bangun Indonesia TBK, Fletcher Building Ltd and Norm Cement. By joining the GCCA they have demonstrated their commitment to reaching net zero by 2050, in line with the GCCA Industry Roadmap for Net Zero concrete.

PT Souls Bangun Indonesia TBK operates four cement plants, producing about 14.8Mta of cement. Oepoyo Prakoso, corporate environment and sustainability manager from PT Solusi Bangun Indonesia Tbk, said: “We know how much cement and concrete is in demand across Asia and the world. But we also recognise the need to reduce our industry’s global carbon footprint.

“By working together within the GCCA, we expect to exchange best practices and possible collaboration opportunities to ensure we achieve our carbon reduction commitments.”

Fletcher Building Ltd is a manufacturing and construction company, employing 14,500 people across New Zealand, Australia, and the South Pacific, and one of the largest listed companies in New Zealand.

Nick Traber, CEO of Fletcher Building's Concrete Division, said: “We are delighted to become the first Australasian company to become a full member of the Global Cement and Concrete Association and sign up to the net zero roadmap. Our low carbon cement is a prime example of where our industry can reduce its environmental impact.”

The third newest member of the GCCA is Norm Cement in Azerbaijan, which produces about 2.1Mta of cement.

