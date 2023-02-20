Bestway Cement completes Punjab brownfield line

20 February 2023

General Counsel and Company Secretary of Bestway Cement Ltd (BWCL), Hassan Niazi, informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that the company has completed the construction and installation of a brownfield line at its Hattar plant in Punjab.

The bourse filling adds that Hattat Line-II has a clinker capacity of 7200tpd and the new production line commenced cement production on 17 February 2023.

A last-quarter report adds that the work on the company’s greenfield cement plant of 7200tpd of clinker, along with a 9MW waste heat recovery power plant near Paikhel, District Mianwali, is underway and is expected to be operational by the end of December 2022. A formal completion is yet to be announced.

With these expansions, the post-expansion capacity will stand at 15.2Mta. The additional solar capacity of 54MW at all plants will commence by April 2023, increasing its total capacity to 111MW. Solar power generation has reduced the company’s reliance on the national grid. Moreover, it has enabled the company to reduce its carbon footprint by more than 3.5Mt of CO 2 emissions over the project’s life, equal to a plantation of approximately 5.5m trees.

