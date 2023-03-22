Saudi Arabia cement exports advance 46% in February

ICR Newsroom By 22 March 2023

Cement sales in Saudi Arabia edged up one per cent to 4.215Mt in February 2023 from 4.155Mt in February 2022, according to Yamama Cement. Export sales, which accounted for four per cent of total sales, advance 46 per cent YoY to 119,000t from 174,000t in February 2021.



January-February 2023

In the year to date domestic sales declined 10 per cent YoY to 8.118Mt from 8.994Mt in January-February 2022.



Export sales surged 113 per cent to 389,000t in the 2M23 from 183,000t in the 2M22. Saudi Cement was the country’s largest exporter, shipping 273,000t of product, up 64 per cent YoY. Najran Cement dispatched 68,000t overseas, up 47 per cent, while Eastern Province Cement increased its exports by eight-fold when compared with the 2M22 to 40,000t.

Published under