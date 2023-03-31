Carbon4Minerals targets CCS and carbon-negative materials

31 March 2023

The Carbon4Minerals project consortium, composed of 14 partners from seven European countries, is a collaborative effort to develop innovative technologies for CO₂ capture and use in the production of carbon-negative minerals for high-value construction products, with the potential to reduce CO₂ emissions by 80-135 per cent compared to cement-based reference materials.

The core concept of Carbon4Minerals addresses the simultaneous use of CO₂ from industrial flue gases with current and future waste streams to unlock a vast stock of resources for innovative low-carbon binders and construction materials. While the cement sector looks to reduce the clinker factor of cement the steel industry’s transition to 'H2-based DRI-EAF' will phase out blastfurnace slag as cement replacement. Carbon4Minerals will develop carbon-negative materials as supplementary material replacements as well as innovate technologies for carbon capture.

With a diverse range of expertise and backgrounds, each partner brings unique perspectives and contributions to the project. By working together, this consortium aims to support climate mitigation and make a significant contribution to a more sustainable future. A total of eight industrial pilots will be built across the value chain from CO 2 capture (CCS) to cement production and low-carbon construction products.



The coordinator of the project is VITO, an independent Flemish research organisation in the area of cleantech and sustainable development focussed on sustainability and innovation. The full project partners include Heidelberg Materials, Vito, SINTEF, ArcelorMittal, ETEX, Vandersanden, Fenix.TNT, KON Chemical Solutions, RWTH Aachen University, MTMU, CarbonOro, TCKI, Carbon Upcycling and ETH Zürich.

The research project is funded by the EU Horizon Europe research and innovation programme and runs from January 2023-December 2026. The EU will contribute EUR14.8m and the total cost of the programme is estimated at EUR20m.

